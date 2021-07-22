Le pass sanitaire : Mode d’emploi

Qu’est-ce que le pass sanitaire ?

Le pass sanitaire est un document papier ou numérique qui indique l’une des trois preuves de non-contamination de la covid-19 et permettant d’accéder à un lieu, un établissement ou un évènement jugé à risque en termes de contamination.

Les 3 preuves possibles du pass sanitaire :

1- Vaccination complète

Deux doses + 7 jours / vaccins Pfizer, Moderna et AstraZeneca

Une dose + 4 semaines / vaccin Johnson & Johnson

OU

2- un Test PCR ou antigénique négatif de moins de 48h

OU

3- Une preuve de rétablissement : test PCR ou antigénique positif de plus de 11 jours et moins de 6 mois

Où le pass sanitaire est-il obligatoire ?

Aujourd’hui :

Les salles d’auditions, de conférences, de projection, de réunions

Les chapiteaux, tentes et structures

Les salles de concert et de spectacle

Les cinémas

Les festivals (assis et debout)

Les événements sportifs (manifestations sportives amateurs en plein air)

Les salles de jeux, escapegames, casinos

Les lieux de culte si des concerts ou spectacles y sont organisés

Les foires et salons

Les parcs zoologiques, les parcs d’attractions et les cirques

Les musées et salles d’exposition temporaires

Les bibliothèques (sauf celles universitaires et spécialisées type BNF)

Les fêtes foraines comptant plus de 30 stands ou attractions.

A partir d’Août :

Les restaurants

Les cafés

Les centres commerciaux

Les hôpitaux sauf en cas d’urgence

Les maisons de retraite

Les établissements médico-sociaux

Longs trajets en avion

Longs trajets en train

Comment utiliser son pass sanitaire ?

En format numérique depuis l’application TousAntiCovid ou papier, présenter le QR code de votre attestation* au professionnel qui le scannera. Une pièce d’identité peut vous être demandée en complément. Puis, si votre pass sanitaire est valide, il vous indiquera d’entrer.

*Attestation : vaccination complète ou test PCR ou antigénique négatif de moins de 48h ou une preuve de rétablissement : test PCR ou antigénique positif de plus de 11 jours et moins de 6 mois

Est-il possible d’utiliser le pass sanitaire Européen ?

Oui, le pass sanitaire Européen est accepté à condition de venir d’un pays membre de l’Union Européenne. La procédure est identique au pass sanitaire français.

Attention ces informations sont susceptibles d'être modifiées ! gouvernement.fr/pass-sanitaire ou 0 800 130 000

English 🇬🇧

What is the health pass ?

The health pass is a paper or digital document that indicates one of the three proofs of non-contamination of covid-19 and allows access to a place, establishment or event deemed to be at risk in terms of contamination.

The 3 possible proofs of the health pass :

1- Complete vaccination

Two doses +7 days / Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines

One dose +4 weeks / Johnson & Johnson vaccine

OR

2- PCR or antigen test negative less than 48 hours

OR

3- Proof of recovery: positive PCR or antigen test over 11 days and under 6 months

Where is the health pass compulsory ?

Today

• The rooms for hearings, conferences, projection, meetings

• Marquees, tents and structures

• Concert and performance halls• Cinemas

• Festivals (sitting and standing)• Sporting events (outdoor amateur sporting events)

• Gaming rooms, escapegames, casinos

• Places of worship if concerts or shows are organized there• Fairs and exhibitions

• Zoological parks, amusement parks and circuses

• Museums and temporary exhibition halls

• Libraries (except university and specialized BNF type libraries)

• Fairgrounds with more than 30 stalls or attractions.

August

• Restaurants

• Coffees

• Shopping centers

• Hospitals except in emergencies

• Retirement homes

• Medico-social establishments

• Long journeys by plane

• Long train journeys

How to use your health pass ?

In digital format from the TousAntiCovid application or on paper, present the QR code of your *certificate to the professional who will scan it. An identity document may be requested in addition. Then, if your health pass is valid, it will tell you to enter. * Certificate: complete vaccination or negative PCR or antigen test less than 48 hours or proof of recovery : positive PCR or antigen test more than 11 days and less than 6 months

Is it possible to use the European health pass ?

Yes, the European health pass is accepted on condition of coming from a member country of the European Union. The procedure is identical to the French health pass.

Please note that this information is subject to change.

Deutsch 🇩🇪

Was ist der Gesundheitspass ?

Der Gesundheitspass ist ein Papier- oder digitales Dokument, das einen der drei Nachweise für die Nichtkontamination von Covid-19 ausweist und den Zugang zu einem Ort, einer Einrichtung oder einer Veranstaltung ermöglicht, die hinsichtlich einer Kontamination als gefährdet gelten.

Die 3 möglichen Nachweise des Gesundheitspasses :

1- Vollständige Impfung-Zwei Dosen +7 Tage / Pfizer-, Moderna- und AstraZeneca-Impfstoffe-Eine Dosis +4 Wochen / Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff

ODER

2- PCR – oder Antigentest weniger als 48 Stunden negativ

ODER

3- Nachweis der Genesung: positiver PCR- oder Antigentest über 11 Tage und weniger als 6 Monate

Wo ist der Gesundheitspass obligatorisch ?

Heute :

Die Räume für Anhörungen, Konferenzen, Projektionen, Besprechungen

• Festzelte, Zelte und Strukturen

• Konzert- und Aufführungssäle

• Kinos

• Festivals (sitzend und stehend)

• Sportveranstaltungen (Amateursportveranstaltungen im Freien)

• Spielräume, Escapegames, Casinos

• Kultstätten, wenn Konzerte oder Shows und andere organisiert werden

• Messen und Ausstellungen

• Zoologische Parks, Vergnügungsparks und Zirkusse

• Museen und temporäre Ausstellungshallen

• Bibliotheken (siehe Universitäts- und Fachbibliotheken des BNF-Typs)

• Messegelände mit mehr als 30 Ständen oder Attraktionen.

August :

• Restaurants

• Kaffee

• Einkaufszentren

• Krankenhäuser außer in Notfällen

• Seniorenheime

• Medizinisch-soziale Einrichtungen

• Lange Flugreisen

• Lange Zugfahrten

Wie nutzen Sie Ihren Gesundheitspass ?

Legen Sie den QR-Code Ihres *-Zertifikats in digitaler Form aus dem TousAntiCovid- oder Papierantrag dem Fachmann vor, der ihn scannt. Zusätzlich kann ein Ausweis verlangt werden. Wenn Ihr Gesundheitspass gültig ist, werden Sie dann aufgefordert, einzutreten. *Zertifikat: vollständige Impfung oder negativer PCR- oder Antigentest weniger als 48 Stunden oder Nachweis der Genesung: positiver PCR- oder Antigentest mehr als 11 Tage und weniger als 6 Monate

Ist es möglich, den Europäischen Gesundheitspass zu verwenden ?

Ja, der Europäische Gesundheitspass wird unter der Bedingung akzeptiert, dass Sie aus einem Mitgliedsland der Europäischen Union kommen. Das Verfahren ist identisch mit dem französischen Gesundheitspass.

Bitte beachten Sie, dass sich diese Informationen ändern können.